© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Humboldt and Mendocino County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT

PG&E has scheduled an outage for May 29, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm, that will affect our News & Information station in Humboldt County at 91.5 FM and our Classics & News stations in Humboldt County at 102.5 FM and in Mendocino County at 101.9 FM. This interruption is necessary for PG&E crews to maintain electrical equipment.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now