Planned Outage: Humboldt and Mendocino County
PG&E has scheduled an outage for April 14, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, that will affect our Classics & News stations in Humboldt County at 102.5 FM and in Mendocino County at 101.9 FM. This interruption is necessary for PG&E crews to maintain electrical equipment.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.