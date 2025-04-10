JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Jackson, Josephine, Curry, Coos, Del Norte and Douglas Counties
An outage is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, that will affect several JPR services along the Oregon coast and all three services in Roseburg. JPR's Classics & News service on 90.1 FM in Jackson County will also be affected, as well as our Classics & News services in Grants Pass and Cave Junction. Service will be restored by the end of the day.
This interruption is necessary in order to restore back-up power capabilities at the site which will keep service available in the event of a future power outage.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.