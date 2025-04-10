© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Jackson, Josephine, Curry, Coos, Del Norte and Douglas Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT

An outage is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, that will affect several JPR services along the Oregon coast and all three services in Roseburg. JPR's Classics & News service on 90.1 FM in Jackson County will also be affected, as well as our Classics & News services in Grants Pass and Cave Junction. Service will be restored by the end of the day.

This interruption is necessary in order to restore back-up power capabilities at the site which will keep service available in the event of a future power outage.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Our Spring Fund Drive is happening now!
Public media is at a critical moment.

Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now