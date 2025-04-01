JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt, Shasta, and Mendocino Counties
Both JPR services in Humboldt County, as well as our News & Information on 1330 AM in Shasta County and Classics & News on 101.9 FM in Mendocino County, are experiencing issues due to an equipment failure.
Our engineer has ordered replacement parts, and once those arrive he can begin to make the necessary configurations to restore service. We currently do not have an estimated timeline.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.