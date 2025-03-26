JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
Due to forecasted lightning storms, we have temporarily depowered the site providing service for 930 AM in the Grants Pass area. Service should be restored by end of day Thursday, March 27. In the meantime, listeners within the city of Grants Pass may be able to hear our News & Information service on 97.9 FM.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.