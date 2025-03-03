JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
On Tuesday, March 4, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, PG&E has planned a maintenance outage that will affect our Classics & News services on 101.9 FM in Mendocino County and 102.5 FM in Humboldt County.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.