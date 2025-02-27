JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Spring Solar Outages
Twice each year, JPR's service can be impacted by a phenomenon called sun fades. From February 28th to March 4th, sun fades may cause temporary interruptions during Here and Now on our News & Information Service.
Sun fades cause intermittent disruptions to satellite reception when the sun passes behind a transmitting satellite creating interference. There really isn't much we can do to remedy the interference caused by sun fades. The good news is that disruptions are generally short, amounting to up to six minutes a day, they only impact programs we air live off a satellite feed, and they take place on a predictable schedule.