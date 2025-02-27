© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Scheduled Outage: Mendocino County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST

This Friday, February 28, a planned power interruption will affect our News & Information service on 1300 AM and Classics & News service on 101.9 FM. PG&E estimates that service will go down around 9:00 am, and should be restored by 6:00 pm.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
