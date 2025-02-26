JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Lane County
Our News & Information service on 1280 AM is experiencing intermittent issues due to a faulty antenna interlock system. We are looking into a permanent solution. In the meantime, some listeners may be able to hear our News & Information service on 98.7 FM.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.