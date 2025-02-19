© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, and Jackson Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:48 PM PST

A power outage on our King Mountain site is affecting several JPR services along the Oregon coast and all three services in Roseburg. JPR's Classics & News service on 90.1 FM and 89.5 FM in Jackson and Josephine Counties are also affected.

In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now