© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Klamath Falls and Northern California

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:38 AM PST

Our service in Klamath Falls and along the I-5 corridor is down due to a power outage. Pacific Power anticipates service to be restored before the end of the day.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now