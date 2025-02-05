JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Klamath Falls and Northern California
Our service in Klamath Falls and along the I-5 corridor is down due to a power outage. Pacific Power anticipates service to be restored before the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.