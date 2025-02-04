© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: News Feed Delay

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:35 PM PST

All of our services are experiencing timing issues due to snow pack on our receiving satellite dish, forcing us to switch to the internet backup channel which is about 15-seconds delayed. We appreciate your patience as we wait for the satellite dish to clear enough where we can switch back to the main system.

You can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
