JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
A utility outage at our Hatchet Ridge transmitter site is affecting all three JPR service in the Redding area. PG&E estimates that power will be restored by 9:00 pm Thursday, January 23.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.