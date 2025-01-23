© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Lane County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:15 AM PST

Our News & Information service in Eugene on 1230 AM is currently operating at low powe. Engineers are troubleshooting the full-power antenna. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 98.7FM.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
