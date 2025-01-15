JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Shasta County
Our engineer is planning to perform maintenance on our Shasta County microwave link and transmitter on Thursday, January 16, 2025. His work will temporarily disrupt all three JPR services in Shasta County. We anticipate service to go down around noon, and be restored service by the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.