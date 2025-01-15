© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Planned Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:42 AM PST

Our engineer is planning to perform maintenance on our Shasta County microwave link and transmitter on Thursday, January 16, 2025. His work will temporarily disrupt all three JPR services in Shasta County. We anticipate service to go down around noon, and be restored service by the end of the day.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
