JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
Our Redding-area services are experiencing issues due to a damaged microwave link and a separate power-related issue at our KNCA transmitter site. Our engineer is currently waiting on parts to complete repairs, and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.