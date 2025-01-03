© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published January 3, 2025 at 9:10 AM PST

Our Redding-area services are experiencing issues due to a damaged microwave link and a separate power-related issue at our KNCA transmitter site. Our engineer is currently waiting on parts to complete repairs, and will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now