JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.

Service Alert: SOU network maintenance to affect JPR services

Jefferson Public Radio
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:38 AM PST

Southern Oregon University will be performing network maintenance this Sunday, November 17, from 7 to 11am. We anticipate intermittent outages in Humboldt, Mendocino, Lane and Josephine Counties during this period. Our online streaming services will also be affected.

If service in your area is still compromised after this period, please submit a report online.
