JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Northern California
Pacific Power has planned an emergency power outage for Wednesday, October 9th. The outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and may affect all three JPR services from Yreka to Redding, CA. Our engineer has prepared a back-up generator, which should provide enough power to keep most of our Northern California services available.
If service in your area is compromised, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen. Thanks for your patience!