JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
Updated Oct. 2, 1:15 pm — PG&E now estimates that power will be restored by 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 3.
A power outage is affecting all three services in the Redding area. PG&E estimates that service will be restored by the end of the day.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.