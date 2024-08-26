JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt County
Pacific Gas and Electric has planned a work day to repair equipment on Friday, September 6, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, which will affect all services in Eureka. There is a back-up generator on site which should prevent service from being affected.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.