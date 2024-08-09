© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Classics & News

Jefferson Public Radio
Published August 9, 2024 at 9:37 AM PDT

Our Classics & News service in Southern Oregon is experience issues do a problem at our transmitter site. Our engineer is currently working to resolve the issue. Click here to find an alternative frequency in your area.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
