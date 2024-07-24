Service Alert: XPoNential | Rhythm & News Service

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson Public Radio
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:09 AM PDT

XPoNential, the program that airs from 10pm-3am on our Rhythm & News service, has not been airing due to technical issues with the audio feed. Our engineering team is looking into the cause and we will restore service as soon as possible.

We appreciate your patience. In the meantime, XPoNential can be live streamed here: http://xponentialradio.org/
