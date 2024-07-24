JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: XPoNential | Rhythm & News Service
XPoNential, the program that airs from 10pm-3am on our Rhythm & News service, has not been airing due to technical issues with the audio feed. Our engineering team is looking into the cause and we will restore service as soon as possible.
We appreciate your patience. In the meantime, XPoNential can be live streamed here: http://xponentialradio.org/