Service Alert: Klamath Falls and Northern California
Pacific Power has planned a maintenance outage for Tuesday, July 16th, which will affect JPR service in Klamath Falls and Northern California. They estimate service will go down around 10:00 AM and be restored by 4:00 PM.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.