© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Rhythm & News Service; XPoNential

Jefferson Public Radio
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:01 PM PDT

Our Rhythm & News service is experiencing issues connecting to XPoNential Radio overnight . Our engineers are working to resolve the issue, and maintenance work is scheduled for this evening (Wednesday, July 3).

Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now