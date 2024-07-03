JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Mendocino & Shasta Counties
JPR's Classics & News service in Mendocino and Shasta Counties is currently experiencing issues. Our engineers will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen. Thanks for your patience!