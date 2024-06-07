JPR News recognized with 2024 journalism excellence awards

Listener support makes all of this high-quality, local journalism possible!

Public Media Journalists Association:

The Public Media Journalists Association recognizes journalists who have produced the best audio work from across the public radio news business. JPR was honored with four first place 2024 PMJA awards for the following categories (PMJA awards are given to newsrooms, rather than individuals):

Continuing Coverage:

First Place - “After the Dams: Restoring the Klamath”

Digital Writing:

First Place - “After a century of displacement, Shasta Indian Nation sees hope in dam removal”

Interview:

First Place - “Exploring life with a death doula”

Student Podcast:

First Place - “Fresh Eyes: High school podcasters explore the recent spate of 'swatting' events”

Radio Television Digital News Association:

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for outstanding broadcast and digital journalism.

Each year the RTDNA presents awards to news organizations across the country whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession.

This is the first year JPR was recognized for investigative reporting in RTDNA's small market division among public and commercial radio stations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Investigative Reporting:

“DA Charges Former Ashland Massage Therapist with Sexual Abuse”

Society of Professional Journalists:

The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes excellent journalism produced by their peers in a variety of mediums and categories. JPR is a member of SPJ Region 10, which spans the western states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

The JPR newsroom earned five total SPJ awards, four for the small market audio division and one in the small market writing division.

Audio: Environment & Natural Disaster Reporting

First Place - Roman Battaglia, Hal Bernton, “A giant Oregon wildfire shows the limits of carbon offsets in fighting climate change”

Audio: Feature - Soft News

First Place - Roman Battaglia, “Ukrainian family recalls one year since fleeing to Ashland”

Writing: Series

First Place - Juliet Grable, “After the dams: Restoring the Klamath”

Audio: Feature - Hard News

Second Place - Jane Vaughan, “Royal Oaks move-in delayed by uninhabitable homes. Now what?”

Audio: Investigative Reporting

First Place - Roman Battaglia, “Lawsuits against Ashland parks department highlight lack of oversight”