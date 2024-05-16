JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Siskiyou, Shasta and Klamath Counties
Our Classics & News service on 91.3 FM, 91.9 FM, 101.1 FM and 88.5 FM is experiencing audio impairments. Our engineer will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app.
For alternative ways to listen, visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide