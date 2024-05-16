© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Signal Status & Impairments

Service Alert: Siskiyou, Shasta and Klamath Counties

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 16, 2024 at 10:40 AM PDT

Our Classics & News service on 91.3 FM, 91.9 FM, 101.1 FM and 88.5 FM is experiencing audio impairments. Our engineer will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app.
For alternative ways to listen, visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide
