JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.
Scheduled Outages: Humboldt County
PG&E has scheduled maintenance outages for Friday, May 17th and Tuesday, May 21st. These outages will affect our News & Information service on 91.5 FM. PG&E estimates service will go down around 7 a.m. and be restored by 2 p.m. both days.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.