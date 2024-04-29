JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Chiloquin & Klamath County
Pacific Power has scheduled an outage for Tuesday, April 30th in order to replace equipment. This outage will interrupt JPR services to Chiloquin & Klamath County for about a half hour, PG&E estimates from 8 to 8:30am.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.