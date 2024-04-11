JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Humboldt & Mendocino County
PG&E has scheduled an outage for Friday, April 12th in order to repair their power equipment. This outage will affect both JPR services in Eureka on 102.5 FM and 91.5 FM as well as 101.9 FM in Mendocino. PG&E estimates service will go down at about 8:30am and return by 2pm.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.