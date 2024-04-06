JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for Monday, April 8th. The outage will affect all JPR services out of Redding on 101.1 FM, 89.7 FM, 96.9 FM, and 1330 AM. They estimate that service will go down at about 9 am and return by 5 pm.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.