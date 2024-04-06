© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States.

Scheduled Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for Monday, April 8th. The outage will affect all JPR services out of Redding on 101.1 FM, 89.7 FM, 96.9 FM, and 1330 AM. They estimate that service will go down at about 9 am and return by 5 pm.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
