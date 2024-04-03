JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Mendocino County
Our News & Information service on 1300 AM is experiencing issues due to an internet connection problem. A tech is on site this week (of 4/1) to update some equipment and see if any further maintenance is needed. We expect an overall improvement of our service once the updates are made.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.