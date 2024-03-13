JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
Our Classics & News services in Cave Junction and Grants Pass are experiencing issues due to a utility outage. Power is estimated to be restored before the end of the day Wednesday 3/13.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.