JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Josephine County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published February 26, 2024 at 1:33 PM PST

Our News & Information service on 930 AM in Grants Pass is down due to a failed piece of equipment that delivers audio from our studio to the transmitter. Our engineer is attempting to configure a spare part and will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we encourage you to listen online using the live stream on this page, or visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
