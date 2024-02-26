JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Josephine County
Our News & Information service on 930 AM in Grants Pass is down due to a failed piece of equipment that delivers audio from our studio to the transmitter. Our engineer is attempting to configure a spare part and will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, we encourage you to listen online using the live stream on this page, or visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.