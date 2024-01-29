JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage 1/30: Humboldt County
PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for Thursday, December 14th in order to replace an electric pole.
The outage will affect both JPR services in Humboldt County on 102.5 FM and 91.5 FM.
They estimate that service will go down at about 8:30 am and return by 4:00 pm.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.