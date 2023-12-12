Scheduled Outage: Humboldt County

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson Public Radio
Published December 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM PST

PG&E has scheduled another maintenance outage for this Thursday, December 14th in order to replace an electric pole.


The outage is expected to affect our News & Information service in Humboldt County on 91.5 FM. They estimate that service will go down at about 8:00 am and return by 2:00 pm.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
