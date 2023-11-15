© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: News & Information Timing Issue

Jefferson Public Radio
Published November 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM PST

We are currently experiencing issues with the timing on our News & Information service which is resulting in programs being interrupted by music or station IDs. Our engineer is looking into the problem.
