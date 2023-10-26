Scheduled Outage: Humboldt County

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 26, 2023

PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for this Friday, October 27th, and will have to shut off power to one of our sites in order to repair equipment. The outage is expected to affect our News & Information service in Humboldt County on 91.5 FM. They estimate that service will go down at about 8:00 am and return by 2:00 pm.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

