© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT

PG&E has scheduled emergency maintenance in order to replace a power line. The outage is expected to last for approximately 5 days starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 26, at 9:00 am and will affect all three JPR services on the following frequencies:


Classics & News - 101.1 FM

Rhythm & News - 89.7 FM

News & Information - 96.9 FM / 1330 AM

Service will likely be interrupted for extended periods during this time, however our engineer is working on a strategy to partially power our site using a generator in the meantime. If he is successful, it will provide intermittent power to the microwave link responsible for carrying 101.1 FM and 96.9 FM/1330 AM. All three services will be down during periods in which the generator needs re-fueling.

89.7 FM will likely remain down due to the greater amount of power necessary to keep that service on the air.

Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now