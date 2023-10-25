Service Alert: Shasta County

Service will likely be interrupted for extended periods during this time, however our engineer is working on a strategy to partially power our site using a generator in the meantime. If he is successful, it will provide intermittent power to the microwave link responsible for carrying 101.1 FM and 96.9 FM/1330 AM. All three services will be down during periods in which the generator needs re-fueling.

89.7 FM will likely remain down due to the greater amount of power necessary to keep that service on the air.