Service Alert: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled emergency maintenance in order to replace a power line. The outage is expected to last for approximately 5 days starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 26, at 9:00 am and will affect all three JPR services on the following frequencies:
Classics & News - 101.1 FM
Rhythm & News - 89.7 FM
News & Information - 96.9 FM / 1330 AM
Service will likely be interrupted for extended periods during this time, however our engineer is working on a strategy to partially power our site using a generator in the meantime. If he is successful, it will provide intermittent power to the microwave link responsible for carrying 101.1 FM and 96.9 FM/1330 AM. All three services will be down during periods in which the generator needs re-fueling.
89.7 FM will likely remain down due to the greater amount of power necessary to keep that service on the air.