Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Humboldt County
PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for this Wednesday, November 29th in order to replace an electric pole.
The outage is expected to affect our News & Information service in Humboldt County on 91.5 FM. They estimate that service will go down at about 8:00 am and return by 4:00 pm.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.