Service Alert: Humboldt County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM PDT

Our News & Information service in Humboldt county on 91.5 FM is experiencing problems due to water water buildup that causes our equipment to short out. Our engineers have to manually purge the transmission line when this happens, and we have an engineer looking into it this week.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

