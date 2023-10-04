JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Humboldt County
Our News & Information service in Humboldt county on 91.5 FM is experiencing problems due to water water buildup that causes our equipment to short out. Our engineers have to manually purge the transmission line when this happens, and we have an engineer looking into it this week.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.