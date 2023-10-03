JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Coos County
Tower maintenance is scheduled for October 3rd-4th in order to relocate our antenna and replace our transmission line.
Our Rhythm & News service on 88.5 FM out of Coos Bay, OR will be interrupted for at least a day during this outage.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.