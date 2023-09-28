JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Shasta County
Pacific Gas and Electric has scheduled a maintenance day for Thursday, September 28th in order to replace part of an electric power pole. All JPR services out of Redding will be interrupted starting 9:00 AM and are expected to be restored by 4:00 PM that afternoon.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.