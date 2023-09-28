© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Scheduled Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT

Pacific Gas and Electric has scheduled a maintenance day for Thursday, September 28th in order to replace part of an electric power pole. All JPR services out of Redding will be interrupted starting 9:00 AM and are expected to be restored by 4:00 PM that afternoon.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

