Service Alert: Shasta and Siskiyou Counties
A planned power outage will affect our services in Shasta and Siskiyou Counties today, Monday August 28. Service will go down around 4pm and should return by 5pm.
Techs are on site this afternoon reparing damaged equipment. They estimate that service will go down at about 4:00 pm and return by 5:00 pm.
During the outage, you can listen to our News & Information service on 1330 AM in Redding, and stream any of our services live.