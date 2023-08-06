JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
PG&E has planned a work day for Monday, August 7 in order to replace an electric power pole. They will shut off power to our site while they complete their work, which will bring our News & Information service on 1330 AM off the air from about 8:00 am until 2:00 pm.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.