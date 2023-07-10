JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Shasta County
Our News & Information service in Shasta County is experiencing intermittent problems due to a faulty microwave link. Supply shortages are presenting challenges to our engineering team. We will restore service as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.