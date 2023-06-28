© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Signal Status & Impairments

JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Service Alert: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT

All three JPR services in the Redding area will be temporarily off the air on Thursday, June 29 while PG&E replaces a utility pole. They estimate service will go down around 9am and be restored by 5pm.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

