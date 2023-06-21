© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Scheduled Outage: Coos County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT

Our Classics & News services in Coos County will be receiving an interrupted signal throughout the day (6.21.23) as tower maintenance occurs.
We will restore service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

