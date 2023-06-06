JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Service Alert: Mendocino County
Our Classics & News service on 101.9 FM is experiencing issues due to the ongoing internet issue in Arcata, CA.
The broadcast received in Mendocino is sent from Arcata before being broadcast over the air, and internet service to that site is currently operating at low power.
We are waiting for Frontier Communications to restore service to our site as soon as possible.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.