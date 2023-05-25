© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Planned Outage: Humboldt County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 25, 2023 at 2:36 AM PDT

PG&E has rescheduled the planned power outage originally set for May 5th to May 26th. The outage will affect our News & Information service in Humboldt County on 91.5 FM. They estimate that service will go down at about 9:00 am and return by 3:00 pm.

In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services online and through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.

